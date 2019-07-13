Ahead of polls, Delhi Congress Committee meets to appoint block presidents

New Delhi [India], July 12 (ANI): In view of the upcoming assembly election in the city-state, a meeting of Congress Committee observers from 14 districts was held here at Rajiv Bhawan on Friday to discuss and ensure the appointment of 280 block level presidents of the committee within 10 days.

"The 280 block-level observers will also hold a meeting here at around 4 pm on Saturday to ensure the appointment of new block Congress committee presidents," said the Congress party in a statement.

Earlier former Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit had appointed district and block observers with the aim of strengthening and preparing the party for the assembly polls.

"The Congress party has begun preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and the candidates will be declared 3-4 months ahead of the elections," the statement added.

Former Delhi Minister AK Walia, Mangat Ram Singhal, Ramakant Goswami, Dr Kiran Walia, Dr Narendra Nath, former MLA Hassan Ahmad, Matin Ahmed, Jitender Kumar Kochhar, Rohit Manchanda, CP Mittal, Rajendra Sharma, Charanjit Rai, Subhash Bhardwaj and Deshraj Chaudhari were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

