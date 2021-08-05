Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, people throng markets in Indore

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): Ahead of the festival Raksha Bandhan, Indore is witnessing a rush of people in the district's markets. Last year due to COVID-19 restrictions, many people celebrated the festival at home.

Indore has recorded an average of five Covid patients in a day with 24 active patients in the district over the past one week. With a dip in coronavirus cases, there is enthusiasm among the people for the festival of Rakhi with customers thronging markets for last-minute shopping.

A customer who came to buy rakhi told ANI: "Last year the markets were closed due to COVID. This year markets are open and we are able to do shopping. Although the fear of a third COVID wave still persists."





Another customer said: " Last year we were confined to our houses and could not go anywhere. We hope this year it would be different."

"Sales are good in this year comparatively. Apart from Madhya Pradesh, customers come to us from border areas of adjoining states. This year we have a good customer base and the previous loss will also be covered," said a local wholesale trader of rakhis.

Although amidst all this, some shopkeepers who set up shop on footpaths and roads still doubt that this year will be different from the previous one.

One shopkeeper, however, struck a contrary note. The merchant from Etah in Uttar Pradesh said he has been coming to Indore to sell rakhis for the past 10-15 years now. According to him, every year he used to earn between Rs 10,000 to Rs 20,000 in 20 days but for the last year due to COVID he couldn't earn that much and he said that this time too he is assuming that the condition will be the same.

Raksha Bandhan falls on August 22 this year. (ANI)

