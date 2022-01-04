Ahead of Republic Day, BSF intensifies patrolling in border areas

New Delhi [India], January 4 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) has intensified patrolling and surveillance in border areas.

A senior BSF officer said that ahead of Republic Day and in winters during thick fog, they strengthen vigil in border areas to prevent infiltration.

"These extensive security measures are in place before any prominent day like Independence Day, Republic Day, and during winters when intruders try to cross the border taking advantage of thick fog," he said.

He said that they have sounded alert in borders and intensified Zero Line patrolling.



"Under the high alert, we patrol ahead of fence between International Border (IB) and fence. Senior commanders frequently visit border outposts and sometimes will be present during patrolling," he added.

Apart from patrolling, all counter-drone measures are in place. In winters during thick fog, the situation is challenging for the security personnel to keep round-the-clock vigil in the area to prevent infiltration.

"We have deployed well-trained sniffer dogs at borders to keep a watch on intruders and smugglers into India who take advantage of low-visibility at borders," he said.

Dogs can smell, hear and see much better than a human being. In such conditions during patrolling, trained dogs accompany the patrolling team and help in guarding the borders.

On Monday, BSF recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and heroin near the IB during Zero Line Patrolling in the Jammu sector. (ANI)

