Ahead of Republic Day, Section 144 imposed in Aligarh

Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of Republic Day and the upcoming Mahashivratri festival the administration has imposed in Aligarh Section 144 of the CrPC (Code of Criminal Procedure), which prohibits the assembly of five or more people, holding meetings or carrying weapons.

An official order in this regard read, "In Aligarh, Republic Day on January 26, Mahashivratri on January 21, and various other exams by Commissions have to be organised. At present, demonstrations are being held in support of and against CAA, NRC, NPR in various parts of the city."

"It has come to the knowledge that some anti-social elements may attempt to disturb peace in Aligarh due to an adverse impact on law and order situation cannot be ruled out. Under such circumstances, to maintain peace, law and order, harmony in Aligarh, it is necessary to impose section-144," it added.

The order further read that this order under Section 144 will be implemented with immediate effect and that it will remain in place till February 3, unless it is cancelled earlier. (ANI)

