Ahead of RS polls, Cong MLAs reach Wildwinds Resort in Rajasthan

Abu Road (Rajasthan) [India], June 7 (ANI): Following the resignation of three MLAs, some Gujarat Congress MLAs on Saturday reached Wildwinds Resort at Abu Road ahead of upcoming Rajya Sabha election.

Earlier in the day, four Congress MLAs were seen at Ambaji, near Gujarat-Rajasthan border.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Gulab Singh Rajput said that those who wanted to betray people left the party.

"Strategy for Rajya Sabha election will be discussed here. No MLA is going to break away from the party. Only those who wanted to betray people left the party. Those who disrespected people's mandate and left the party won't be forgiven by them," Rajput told ANI.

The Rajya Sabha polls are scheduled to take place on June 19.


