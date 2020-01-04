Ahead of Sabarimala Yatra, Ayyappa devotees perform Kondaseva, Appa Sava rituals in Karnataka

Sagara (Karnataka) [India], Jan 4 (ANI): Ahead of Sabarimala Yatra, nearly 25 devotees of Lord Ayyappa from Kudigeri village performed Kondaseva and Appa Sava rituals here on Friday.

Kondaseva (walking on fire bed) and Appa Sava (dipping bare hands in hot oil) are the popular rituals to be performed in the region before heading towards Sabarimala Temple.

Archana, who was present on the occasion, told ANI: "I have heard of these rituals before and this is for the first time that I am witnessing it. I am amazed by the way how these devotees walk on fireballs without getting burnt." (ANI)

