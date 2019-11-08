Representative image
Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya dispute on tomorrow, educational institutions in UP, K'taka to remain closed

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2019 22:56 IST

Uttar Pradesh/Karnataka [India], Nov 8 (ANI): All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka will remain closed on Saturday ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on Ayodhya land dispute to be delivered tomorrow.
"All schools, colleges, educational institutions and training centra shall be closed from tomorrow from November 9 to 11," the UP government said in a statement.
'All schools and colleges to remain closed tomorrow as a precautionary measure, ahead of Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case tomorrow," MG Hiremath, Deputy Commissioner of Gadag District, Karanataka said.
The Supreme Court on Saturday will deliver its verdict in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case.
The five-judge bench of the Supreme Court had concluded the hearing in the case and reserved its verdict in last month.
The apex court heard a batch of petitions challenging September 30, 2010, Allahabad High Court judgment trifurcating the 2.77 acres of the disputed land at Ayodhya into three equal parts among Ram Lalla, Sunni Waqf Board, and Nirmohi Akhara. (ANI)

