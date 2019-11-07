Ahead of SC verdict on Ayodhya, Indore Police conducts flag march to appeal for peace

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute, Indore Police is carrying out flag march in several areas while appealing for peace.

Special police arrangements have been made in Chandan Nagar, Chhatripura, Bombay Bazaar, Khajrana and Azad Nagar as they are considered to be sensitive areas.

Speaking to ANI, Additional Superintendent of Police Guru Prasad Parashar said, "Along with the police flag march, people of all religions are meeting and appealing for peace. Also, messages on social media are being monitored to prevent any kind of clash or violence among two communities."

He added that the police are also taking action against anti-social elements.

The top court is expected to pronounce its judgement before November 17, when Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi demits office.

In order to maintain the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh during and after the verdict since Babri Masjid is located in Ayodhya district, the Centre has given the state almost 4,000 extra paramilitary personnel. (ANI)

