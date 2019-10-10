Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek in June 2019 (file photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping meeting on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek in June 2019 (file photo)

Ahead of second informal summit, here is a look at Modi-Xi engagements since Wuhan

ANI | Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:56 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The first-of-its-kind informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Wuhan last year set the ball rolling for a closer understanding between the two countries and highlighted the exceptional relationship shared by the two leaders.
The talks were held in a relaxed and open environment in the picturesque Chinese city from April 27 to 28 in 2018.
As the two leaders gear up for a second informal summit, this time in the historic coastal city of Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12, here's a look at the five occasions where Modi and Xi met since Wuhan.
(i) Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Qingdao (June 9 to 10, 2018):
Prime Minister Modi attended the meeting of the Council of Heads of State (CHS) of SCO. The meeting, chaired by Xi, had a total of 22 outcome documents that were signed including the Joint Communique and Appeal to Youth against radicalization, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
Apart from attending the CHS, the two leaders also held bilateral talks in Qingdao, just six weeks after the first informal summit, taking the Wuhan spirit forward.
They discussed a blueprint for deepening India-China ties and reviewed the implementation of decisions taken in Wuhan.
"Met this year's SCO host, President Xi Jinping this evening. We had detailed discussions on bilateral and global issues. Our talks will add further vigour to the India-China friendship," Modi had tweeted following the meeting.Two agreements were signed after the bilateral, including one MoU on sharing hydrological information of the Brahmaputra river and another pact on amendment of protocol on phytosanitary requirements for exporting rice from India to China.
(ii) 10th BRICS summit, Johannesburg (July 25 to 27, 2018):
The two leaders again rubbed shoulders at the 10th BRICS summit in Johannesburg, over a month after their last engagement in Qingdao.
They also held a bilateral, during which Xi and Modi "reaffirmed their readiness to give the necessary direction to their militaries to enhance communications between them to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," according to Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale.
The Wuhan summit played a major role in normalising India-China ties after the 72-day long standoff between troops of the two countries at Doklam Plateau in 2017.
The incident was triggered by the Chinese side trying to undertake construction work in the trijunction area India, China, and Bhutan border. After several rounds of negotiations, India and China decided to mutually disengage.
(iii) The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit (November 30 to December 1, 2018):
In Buenos Aires, the Prime Minister and the President met at least thrice on the sidelines of the G20 summit. This included a bilateral, the BRICS Leaders' Informal Meeting and the RIC (Russia, India, China) Informal Summit on November 30 last year.
At the RIC, "The three leaders agreed to have regular consultations at all levels to jointly promote international and regional peace and stability, to strengthen cooperation through BRICS, SCO and EAS mechanisms, to address global challenges such as terrorism and climate change, and to encourage peaceful resolution of all differences," according to an official press release.
During the bilateral, the two leaders hailed 2018 as a good year for bilateral ties and proclaimed that 2019 would be better.
"Both leaders said they felt the border management has improved," Gokhale said following the meeting. Modi had also told Xi that he looked forward to hosting him for the second informal summit, which will be held in Mahabalipuram from October 11 to 12.
(iv) SCO Summit in Bishkek (June 13 to 14, 2019):
Prime Minister Modi met Xi on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, in Bishkek on June 13. The two sides discussed the way to strengthen bilateral relations, in what was Modi's first meeting with Xi after receiving a thumping mandate in the 2019 General Elections for a second term.
"Deepening friendship with China. PM @narendramodi's first meeting on the sidelines of the SCO Summit is with President Xi Jinping. Both leaders are discussing ways to further strengthen bilateral relations," the PMO had tweeted following the meeting.
Even though the meeting was supposed to be for 20 minutes, it went on for longer, according to the Foreign Secretary.
"Both the leaders had a very warm and a very cordial discussion on a range of subjects. President Xi Jinping congratulated the Prime Minister for his victory in the general election and he said that this was reflective of the aspirations and the trust that the people of India had placed on the Prime Minister," Gokhale said.
Modi and Xi also agreed that there is a new momentum in the bilateral relationship since the Wuhan Summit in April last year.
The two leaders also talked about trade during the meeting.
"There was also a brief discussion on the boundary issue. The two leaders have asked the Special Representatives to meet and carry forward the discussion and have instructed them to expedite discussions in this regard for achieving a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question," Gokhale said.
Modi also conveyed to China that the efforts he had made with regard to Pakistan had been derailed.
"The Prime Minister did inform President Xi Jinping that Pakistan needs to create an atmosphere free of terrorism and that at this stage we did not see this happening as yet. And that therefore we expect Pakistan to take concrete action on the issues that India has proposed in the areas of concerns that we have flagged to Pakistan, that Pakistan should take concrete action in this regard," Gokhale had said.
This meeting between the two came in the backdrop of the blacklisting of Jaish chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist following the deadly Pulwama terror attack. China, who had been stonewalling the blacklisting in what was viewed as its support to its "iron brother" Pakistan, removed its technical hold on the proposal, paving the way for Masood to be proscribed. India had lost 40 CRPF personnel in the gruesome Pulwama terror attack whose responsibility was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed, helmed by Masood.
(v) 2019 G20 Osaka summit (June 28 to 29, 2019):
Just two weeks after their engagements in Bishkek, the two met again in Osaka for the G20 summit this year. On the sidelines of their G20 engagements, Modi and Xi took part in the informal meeting between Russia, India, and China (RIC), along with participating in the BRICS Leaders Informal Meeting on June 28.
During the RIC meeting, the three countries agreed to maintain the trend of globalization, the liberalization of trade, of a free trading system, an open trading system, a rules-based trading system, to oppose the tendency towards protectionism and to give a proper direction to WTO reform, according to the MEA.
The leaders also touched upon safeguarding international and regional peace and security through consultations and peaceful negotiations. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:51 IST

2 held for planting 'charas' inside car of IAS officer's husband

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Thursday arrested two persons for placing drugs inside a car belonging to an IAS officer's husband.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:50 IST

Muzaffarpur sedition case: Complainant seeks CBI probe, says...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Advocate Sudhir Ojha, on whose complaint a sedition case was initiated against 49 eminent personalities, on Thursday moved a protest letter in a local court here saying that he does not believe in the investigation conducted by the Bihar Police.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:32 IST

Kerala: 3-year-old pulmonary blastoma patient gets a new lease of life

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): With the joint efforts of two leading hospitals in the city, a three-year-old boy has been able to successfully recover from pulmonary blastoma, a rare type of lung cancer.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:16 IST

Punjab bye-elections: Capt Amarinder, Sidhu among Congress' 40...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Congress party has released the list of star campaigners for the bye-elections in four assembly constituencies of Phagwara, Mukerian, Dakha, and Jalalabad in Punjab.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:09 IST

Harsh Vardhan urges states to increase healthcare spending to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday urged the health ministers from states and union territories to increase healthcare spending to a minimum 8 per cent in their state budget so as to meet the goals of healthcare spending of National Health Policy 201

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 20:00 IST

DCW seeks inquiry into role of politicians, police in running...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday sought a high-level enquiry to ascertain the role of politicians, Delhi Police and the municipal cooperation in running of prostitution rackets in spa centres in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:58 IST

Menace of malnutrition needs humane solution, says Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister of Women and Child Development (WCD), Smriti Irani, chaired the meeting of the fifth National Council on India's Nutrition Challenges here on Thursday and said that a humane solution has to be developed to tackle the menace of malnutrition.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:48 IST

Odisha: DRI seizes 12.9 kg of smuggled gold, 2 arrested

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Department of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Thursday seized 12.9 kilograms of smuggled gold and nabbed two in connection with the same.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:46 IST

UP: PL Punia stages protest against 'third degree' to youth...

Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Congress leader PL Punia on Thursday staged a protest outside a police station in Barabanki district against allegedly giving the 'third degree' to a Muslim youth on suspicion of cow slaughter.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:40 IST

'Appaling', says BJP after overseas Cong delegation meets UK...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): BJP on Thursday hit out at the Congress after a delegation of the opposition party's UK representatives met Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn and discussed the "human rights situation in Kashmir".

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:38 IST

Arvind Kejriwal thanks Virender Sehwag for supporting Delhi...

New Delhi [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday thanked former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag for lending support to his ongoing campaign against Dengue and other mosquito-borne diseases in the capital.

Read More

Updated: Oct 10, 2019 19:36 IST

Maharashtra polls: Shah wonders how Rahul, Pakistan have similar...

Solapur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Union Minister Amit Shah on Thursday targeted Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi for allegedly seeking proof of surgical strikes and protesting against the abrogation of Article 370 and 35A 'like Pakistan' and wondered how Pakistan and Gandhi scion have a

Read More
iocl