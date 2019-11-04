Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file pic)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh (file pic)

Ahead of the opening of Kartarpur Corridor , Punjab is on heightened alert : Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh

ANI | Updated: Nov 04, 2019 16:21 IST

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Nov 4 (ANI): Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said here on Monday that Punjab is on heightened alert ahead of the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor.
"I do not expect Pakistan to dare to do any mischief through the Corridor but it is important for Punjab, being a border state to remain on alert," said Amarinder Singh.
"The state is keeping close tabs on the situation and is maintaining a heightened alert," he added.
The Chief Minister, in response to a question, reiterated the need for caution, "The Sikh community had been asking for the opening of the passage to the sacred Kartarpur shrine for the past 70 years but Pakistan's sudden decision to accept the demand indicated an ulterior motive, aimed at putting a wedge between the Sikh Community by exploiting their religious sentiments."
The main event of Guru Nanak's 550th birth anniversary celebrations would be organised at Sultanpur Lodhi on November 12 with the multi-media and sound show near the main pandal to continue till November 15.
The foundation stone of the National Institute of Inter-Faith Studies at GNDU would be laid on November 8, with 'Ik-Noor Inter-Faith' conclave.
After the opening of Kartarpur Corridor on November 9, the Chief Minister would felicitate 550 prominent personalities from all walks of life at Guru Nanak Dev Auditorium in Kapurthala.
The Guru Nanak Literature Festival and other major events would be held at Dera Baba Nanak on November 10. (ANI)

