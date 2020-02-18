Ahead of Trump visit, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation seals pan shops at airport circle

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday sealed three paan (betel nut) shops at the airport circle.

The health department of the AMC conducted the sealing.

The closure was accompanied by notices pasted outside the shops, stating that if the shopowners attempt to remove the seal, legal action will be taken against them.

This comes ahead of the United States President Donald Trump's proposed visit to India next week. Trump will be on a day's visit to Ahmedabad during his India trip.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is working in a full-fledged manner for the beautification of the areas where the US president is likely to visit. (ANI)

