Ahead of Trump's visit, National Akali Dal to protest against Pak violence on minorities

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Members of the National Akali Dal will stage a protest against violence inflicted by Pakistan on its minority communities, including Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadiyya Muslims, at Jantar Mantar here on Sunday afternoon.

The protest, which starts at 12 noon today, is taking place ahead of US President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to India.

In the protest, the National Akali Dal will urge the visiting dignitary to take note of the situation and act against Pakistan.

Recent incidents such as the abduction, forced marriage and religious conversion of Jagjit Kaur -- daughter of the Granthi of Nanakana Sahib Gurdwara, vandalisation of Hindu temples in parts of Sindh's Ghotki and human rights atrocities on Balochs, Sikhs, Christians, and Ahmadiyya communities have sparked a furore in India, with several political leaders across parties seeking action against the perpetrators. (ANI)

