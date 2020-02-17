Ahead of Trump's visit, Navy warship takes fuel supplies from US ship near South China Sea

New Delhi [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an Indian Navy warship was seen taking fuel supplies from US Navy warship near the South China Sea during a recent overseas deployment where the Indian fleet travelled to ports in countries including Japan, Indonesia and Philippines, according to Indian Navy sources.

Trump will pay a two-day state visit to India from February 24 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Trump is expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year.

During the visit, Trump, who will be accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, will attend official engagements in New Delhi and Ahmedabad, and interact with a wide cross-section of the Indian society, the MEA said in a statement.

The announcement of Trump's first official visit to India was earlier made by the White House, which, in its statement, said that the US President and Modi had agreed during a recent phone conversation that the trip will "further strengthen the United States-India strategic partnership and highlight the strong and enduring bonds between the American and Indian people". (ANI)

