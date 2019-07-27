Ahead of trust vote, Section 144 to be imposed near K'taka Assembly

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 27 (ANI): Ahead of the vote of confidence in Karnataka Legislative Assembly, Commissioner of Police Alok Kumar on Saturday issued a prohibitory order to impose Section 144 within a two-kilometre radius of the Vidhana Soudha from 6 am on July 29 to midnight of July 30.

Section 144 prohibits assembly of more than four people in an area.

The new BJP government is scheduled to face a vote of confidence in the legislative assembly on July 29 for which a session is being convened.

BS Yediyurappa had taken charge as Chief Minister on Friday, hours after he was sworn in by Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Yediyurappa staked claim to form the government, three days after the 14-month old Congress-JD(S) coalition government fell after losing the trust vote in the Assembly. (ANI)