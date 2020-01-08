New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget">Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the top economists of the country at Niti Aayog">Niti Aayog here on Thursday.
The Union Budget">Union Budget is likely to be presented on February 1, though the date has not yet been officially announced.
This is an annual exercise done by Niti Aayog">Niti Aayog before the budget. Last year, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with top 40 economists of the country in June, said an official statement.
Modi has also invited suggestions and ideas from the people for the Union Budget">Union Budget.
"The Union Budget">Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"Government is working on the Union Budget">Union Budget and deliberations with the stakeholders are on. The Prime Minister has also invited suggestion and ideas from the people," said Modi in another tweet. (ANI)
Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi to meet top economists on Thursday
ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:31 IST
