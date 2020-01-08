Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File photo)
Ahead of Union Budget, PM Modi to meet top economists on Thursday

ANI | Updated: Jan 08, 2020 20:31 IST

New Delhi [India], Jan 8 (ANI): Ahead of the Union Budget">Union Budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet with the top economists of the country at Niti Aayog">Niti Aayog here on Thursday.
The Union Budget">Union Budget is likely to be presented on February 1, though the date has not yet been officially announced.
This is an annual exercise done by Niti Aayog">Niti Aayog before the budget. Last year, Prime Minister Modi had a meeting with top 40 economists of the country in June, said an official statement.
Modi has also invited suggestions and ideas from the people for the Union Budget">Union Budget.
"The Union Budget">Union Budget represents the aspirations of 130 crore Indians and lays out the path towards India's development. I invite you all to share your ideas and suggestions for this year's Budget on MyGov," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.
"Government is working on the Union Budget">Union Budget and deliberations with the stakeholders are on. The Prime Minister has also invited suggestion and ideas from the people," said Modi in another tweet. (ANI)

