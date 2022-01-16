Ahead of UP Assembly polls, police seize cash worth Rs 50 lakh in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 16 (ANI): Flying squad team of Uttar Pradesh Police on Saturday evening seized cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a car in Kanpur during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) East, Pramod Kumar Singh.

According to the police, a car registered on Lucknow number was caught by the flying squad team from the Ramadevi intersection in the Chakeri area police station.

On the information of the flying squad team, the team of the Directorate of Income Tax Investigation reached the spot.



"The vehicle is of Amin Raine, resident of Bajaria police station of Orai district. The Scorpio vehicle was taken to the police station Chakeri and Amen Raine was questioned about the cash till late night," said police.

"Police flying squad team has seized cash worth Rs 50 lakh from a Scorpio car during checking in view of Assembly polls in the state. The driver claimed that the money belongs to a company, Raj Frozen Products. IT team has been called," said DCP East Pramod Kumar Singh.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

