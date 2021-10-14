Ahead of UP Assembly polls, Rajnath Singh calls on 106-year-old party worker in Delhi

New Delhi [India], October 14 (ANI): It was a meeting that saw emotions run high for both Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Narayan alias Bhulai Bhai, one of the oldest party workers who has seen Jansangh transformed into Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Bhulai Bhai who had joined erstwhile Jansangh on Vijaydashmi in 1952 will be completing 70 years in the party. Bhai who had worked with the founders of BJP, Deen Dayal Upadhyay and Syama Prasad Mookerjee has a long association with Rajnath Singh.

Bhai, from the SC community, who will attain the age of 107 years on November 1 this year and had sought time to meet the union defence minister was elated to hear that Singh has offered to come and meet him.

Bhulai Bhai had worked with Singh for years. Bhai had been a two-time MLA from Jansangh in the years 1974 and 1977.

As Singh hugged the oldest worker of the party, Bhulai Bhai's eyes welled up with tears. Elated, Bhai said he is feeling young after meeting the minister who also presented dhoti-kurta and shawl to him.

Bhulai Bhai said, "Jawan ho gaya mil ke. Krishna sudama ko milne aaye hai." ( I am feeling young. It's like Lord Krishna has come to meet Sudama.)

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met him and inquired about the health of Narayan who is, one of the oldest party workers alive.

Ahead of UP polls, the meeting gained significance as both workers of the party sat and discussed about the party's transformation.

Speaking to ANI about the transformation of the party during all these years, Bhai said,

"We have seen the party changing and it is a change for the good. We were hopeful that we will form the government," said one of the oldest party workers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called Narayan, who is also known as Bhulai Bhai during the second COVID-19 induced lockdown. The PM had then made an appeal to every citizen of the country to take care of the elders in the family.

Leading by example, PM Modi had made calls to senior-most leaders in the party and sought their blessings besides asking about them and their families health.

Bhulai Bhai is a 'karyakarta' since Jansangh and had successfully contested assembly elections on Jansangh poll symbol twice- in 1974 and 1977. (ANI)