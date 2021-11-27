Ahead of UP polls, Nadda interacts with young academicians, entrepreneurs in Delhi

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Saturday addressed young academicians, professionals from various sections of the society as a part of "Samajik Samvad" in the national capital.

The interaction went for 4 hours at the BJP headquarters where party National President JP Nadda, BJP National General Secretary BL Santosh City Ravi and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal were present.

Taking to Twitter, Nadda tweeted, "Addressed young academicians, entrepreneurs, and professionals from various sections of the society as a part of "Samajik Samvad" and discussed issues of aspirational sections. These youngsters will reach every nook and corner of Uttar Pradesh and contribute to its development."

According to sources, "There was an important discussion about the developments ahead of Uttar Pradesh in the social dialogue programme in which feedback was taken from different sections of the society. The feedback was taken from the people about the work done by the BJP government in the last five years."



Professor Vikas Pawar of Gautam Buddha University, an educationist who came to the social dialogue, said, "This session holds the talk about how to strengthen every section of the society whether it is from the economic point of view or of education. We have to work together to raise the weaker section."

Professor Pawar further emphasized the importance of teachers in society. He said that this is a training session and even after the elections, BJP will continue doing such type of sessions.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go for Assembly polls in 2022.

Previously, in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats. The rest of the seats were bagged by other candidates.

Notably, the Congress party has been out of power in the state since 1989, that is, for more than 30 years. The last Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh representing the Congress party was Narayan Dutt Tiwari from June 1988 to December 1989. (ANI)

