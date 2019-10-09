Representative image
Representative image

Ahead of World Mental Health Day, IMA organises workshop on mental stress

By Gaurav Arora (ANI) | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:09 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) has revealed that suicide is the second-leading cause of deaths worldwide after serious diseases including cancer and tuberculosis.
In this regard, the Indian Medical Association on Wednesday organised a workshop on the eve of World Mental Health Day and expressed concerns about the increasing mental stress of the people.
"More than 8 lakh people are committing suicide every year worldwide. A person is committing suicide every 40 seconds around the world," former IMA president and Treasurer World Medical Association Dr RS Wankhedkar told ANI.
He said that between one lakh to 1,20,000 people are committing suicide in India every year, adding that the figures are increasing year after year.
"Today suicide has become the most serious disease of the 21st century after diseases like cancer, tuberculosis and heart problems,"Wankhedkar remarked.

He stressed that medical students have been affected by increasing mental stress and warned that there will be a shortage of good doctors if the situation continues to remain.

"The most impact is being seen on medical students. The medical students are leaving their colleges and they are leaving their practice. If the situation remains, then there will be a shortage of good doctors in the country," the former IMA president said.
Wankhedkar also said that loneliness is a major cause of mental stress and social media is the big reason behind it.
"The government should take initiative and try to push for an awareness programme like this. People working in other fields including medical sector should be made aware of such mental problems and their remedies should be taken," he said.
The World Mental Health Day will be observed globally on October 10. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:20 IST

Ghaziabad: First flight from the Hindon airport to depart on Oct 11

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): After an eight-month-long wait, the Hindon airport here is ready for the first flight on October 11.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:19 IST

Delhi: Fire breaks out in Daryaganj, no injuries reported

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a tent house in central Delhi's Daryaganj area on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:14 IST

J-K: Pak violates ceasefire in Poonch's Degwar sector

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Pakistan on Wednesday violated ceasefire in Degwar sector in Pooch district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:13 IST

Nitish has 'betrayed' everyone in alliance, even ruined Bihar...

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claiming that the latter has "betrayed" everyone in alliance and even "ruined" Bihar for sake of his position.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:12 IST

PM Modi visits IAF exhibition on 'Self Reliance Through...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited the exhibition on 'Self Reliance Through Innovation and Indigenisation' at Air Force Chief RKS Bhadauria's residence here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 22:07 IST

Instead of focusing on Delhi's development, Kejriwal busy...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Wednesday hit out at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for blaming Centre for not letting him attend the climate meet in Denmark and said the AAP chief was habituated to criticize Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:55 IST

Himachal: Over 1.5 lakh voters to exercise franchise in...

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): More than 82,000 voters in Dharmshala and over 74,000 voters in Pacchad assembly constituency will exercise their franchise in the upcoming by-elections, according to the Election Commission.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:49 IST

Bihar: Sedition charge against celebrities 'maliciously false',...

Muzaffarpur (Bihar) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): A case of sedition case filed against 49 people including celebrities for writing an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemning incidents of lynching in the country has been closed after it was found to be "maliciously false", Bihar Police said on

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:41 IST

Ahead of Maharashtra polls, EC seizes Rs 8.17 lakh cash from vehicle

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): An Election Commission (EC) team seized Rs 8.17 lakh in cash from a vehicle in Dharavi assembly constituency limits here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:33 IST

Work towards making police force citizen-friendly: PM Modi to...

New Delhi [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday emphasised on the role of police and the importance of fostering connections with ordinary citizens during his interaction with 126 Indian Police Service probationers of 2018 batch here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:22 IST

Maharashtra: 7 Naxals surrender in Gadchiroli

Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections police here got a big success when seven Naxals, including three women, surrendered before the Gadchiroli police on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 09, 2019 21:14 IST

Congress needs to self-introspect, says Scindia but refuses to...

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Oct 9 (ANI): Hours after Salman Khurshid expressed concerns over the Congress' future, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday said that the grand old party needs to self-introspect.

Read More
iocl