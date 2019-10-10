Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit, security heightened in Mamallapuram

Mamallapuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 10 (ANI): Security has been heightened in Mamallapuram ahead of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit.

Besides this, national flags of India and China have been across the sprawling venue.

Not Mamallapuram, preparations have also been mad at Chennai Airport ahead of Xi's arrival. The Chinese President will visit Chennai from October 11-12 for the second Informal Summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Moreover, the airport is being decked up traditionally with banana leaves, flower garlands, and fruits.

Ahead of Xi Jinping's visit to India, around 2000 school students in Chennai wore masks with his picture on them and made formations to welcome him in the city.

The second informal summit will be held in Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu. The two leaders had their first inaugural informal summit in China's Wuhan on April 27 and 28 last year.

The summit will provide an opportunity to the two leaders to continue their discussions on overarching issues of bilateral, regional and global importance and to exchange views on deepening India-China Closer Development Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement. (ANI)

