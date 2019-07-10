Ahmed Patel condemns killing of Dalit man in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Dalit man by his in-laws in Gujarat.

"Condemn the brutal killing of Hareshbhai Solanki. Caste violence and killings are not a part of Gujarati culture," he said in a tweet.

"These developments are alien to our state and reflect the failure of the government to curb anti-social activities in Gujarat," the tweet further read.

In a gruesome incident of cast violence, Haresh Kumar Solanki on Sunday was killed by his in-laws who belonged to an upper caste community. According to the police the family wanted to break the couple's marriage. (ANI)

