Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] July 10 (ANI): Congress leader Ahmed Patel on Wednesday condemned the killing of a Dalit man by his in-laws in Gujarat.
"Condemn the brutal killing of Hareshbhai Solanki. Caste violence and killings are not a part of Gujarati culture," he said in a tweet.
"These developments are alien to our state and reflect the failure of the government to curb anti-social activities in Gujarat," the tweet further read.
In a gruesome incident of cast violence, Haresh Kumar Solanki on Sunday was killed by his in-laws who belonged to an upper caste community. According to the police the family wanted to break the couple's marriage. (ANI)
Ahmed Patel condemns killing of Dalit man in Gujarat
ANI | Updated: Jul 10, 2019 16:10 IST
