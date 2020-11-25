Ahmed Patel kept Congress together in difficult times, says Kapil Sibal

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Wednesday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Ahmed Patel while saying that he kept the Congress party together during difficult times.

"He was a kind, generous and thoughtful man. He kept the Congress party together during difficult times. He never demanded a post or a ministry. The commitment he had towards the party cannot be seen in anyone else," said Sibal.

"I haven't seen the kind of passion and commitment he had for the party, in any other Congressmen. It's a huge loss for the country and our party," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi also expressed grief on Patel's demise.

"In Shree Ahmed Patel, I have lost a colleague, whose entire life was dedicated to the Congress party. His faithfulness and dedication, his commitment to his duty, his always being there to help, his generosity were rare qualities that distinguished him from others," the Congress interim chief said in a condolence message.

"I have lost an irreplaceable comrade, a faithful colleague and a friend. I mourn his passing and I feel deeply for his bereaved family to whom I offer my sincere feelings of empathy and support," she added.

Other leaders including several regional leaders and former allies of Congress including, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal expressed grief on the passing away of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel.

Ahmed Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)