Ahmed Patel slams Pak over 'imaginary maps' calls it mindless attempt

New Delhi [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Congress leader Ahmed Patel called Pakistan act of unveiling new political map claiming Indian territories as ridiculous assertion and said that these moves are "mindless attempts" that expose Islamabad's "nefarious designs".

"Ridiculous and Mischievous of Pakistan to show Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Junagadh and Manavdar as part of Pakistan. I want to remind them that due to Sardar Patel's tireless efforts in 1948 people of Junagadh unanimously chose to be a part of India," tweeted the Congress MP.

He further added, "Publishing imaginary maps will not reverse these facts. These mindless attempts expose Pakistan's nefarious designs. J&K, Ladakh & Junagadh are an integral part of India."

Prime Minister Imran Khan released Pakistan's new political map laying untenable claims to Indian territories, to which, India on Tuesday termed the act as an "exercise in political absurdity."

This comes a day before the first anniversary of the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 which gave special powers to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

