Ahmed Patel was Cong's crisis manager, had good relations with media, says Rasheed Kidwai

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Journalist Rasheed Kidwai on Wednesday condoled veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel's demise and lauded his role as a crisis manager for the party and hailed him as a good communicator who had good relations with media.

"Congress has suffered an irreparable loss after Ahmed Patel's demise because he was a crisis manager. Congress is facing many challenges as it is facing infighting and the challenges of the other political parties," Kidwai told ANI here.

The veteran journalist is also the author of two books "24 Akbar Road" and "Sonia - A Biography".

"Patel used to be a bridge between state units and the high command. He used to conduct efficient political management for Congress. For example, he played an important role in managing the political situation in Rajasthan when differences arose between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot," he added.

Kidwai further said that there is no one as efficient in Congress as Ahmed Patel. There is no district in the country where people didn't have close contact with Patel, he added.

"Patel always wanted to unite people. People used to see hope in Patel in the times of crisis that Congress is facing," he said.



Kidwai also pointed out the good relations that Patel enjoyed with editors of several media houses and appreciated that he never sought publicity for himself.

"The media relations of Patel deserve special attention. He had very good relations with editors of media houses. He used to establish clear communication channels with the media. He never said anything without confirming with his sources. He was not a limelight seeker and never sought publicity for himself," he said.

"Patel always used to establish channels of dialogue with media editors on free speech. He used to advise the Congress functionaries not to get into a conflict with the media. He never used to dictate terms to media. One of his qualities was that he used to acknowledge write-ups in media which were against Congress's policies," he added.

Kidwai further recounted: "I used to tell Patel bhai that he should write a book and tell his stories to the world. He used to say that he was loyal to Congress and Gandhi family and all the secrets will be buried with him at the time of his death."

Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

Patel, also the Treasurer of the Indian National Congress, had tested positive for the COVID-19 on October 1 and was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on November 15.

Born on August 21, 1949, Patel pursued BSc at Shree Jayendra Puri Arts and Science College, Bharuch, South Gujarat University. (ANI)

