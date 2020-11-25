Ahmed Patel's role in strengthening Congress would always be remembered: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday expressed his condolences over the demise of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel in the wee hours of Wednesday. The Prime Minister said that Patel's role in strengthening the Congress party would always be remembered.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said that he has spoken to Patel's son Faisal and expressed condolences.



"Saddened by the demise of Ahmed Patel Ji. He spent years in public life, serving society. Known for his sharp mind, his role in strengthening the Congress Party would always be remembered. Spoke to his son Faisal and expressed condolences. May Ahmed Bhai's soul rest in peace," PM Modi tweeted.

Senior Congress leader Patel, who was undergoing treatment at a Gurugram hospital after testing positive for the COVID-19, breathed his last after multi-organ failure in the wee hours of Wednesday, his son Faisal confirmed.

In a tweet, Faisal said that the Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat died at 3.30 am on Wednesday. (ANI)

