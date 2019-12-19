Ahmedabad: 19 cops injured in violence in Shah Alam area; 32 detained

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Nineteen police personnel were injured in violence in Shah Alam area during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 on Thursday.

"We have detained around 32 people, we are registering FIR. We are identifying others based on CCTV footage. 19 police personnel were injured in the incident," Ashish Bhatia, Police Commissioner, Ahmedabad told reporters here.

Police personnel came to disperse the protesters at the agitation site in Shah Alam area when the angry mob started pelting stones forcing them to take shelter in a shop.

Earlier, Gujarat Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja said that two clashes took place in Ahmedabad and about 50 people have been arrested.

"There have been only two incidents of clashes which took place in Ahmedabad. There is peace all over Gujarat. Till now around 50 people have been arrested. We will check video footage and find out who is involved in the violence and will take strict action against them," Jadeja said. (ANI)

