Ahmedabad: 2 Ashram administrators arrested; 2 boys freed

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Nov 20 (ANI): Vivekananda Nagar police here on Wednesday arrested two woman administrators of an ashram, allegedly owned by religious leader Nithyananda, and freed two boys who were held captive there.

The arrests were made on the basis of a complaint filed by Janardhan Sharma.

The 'sadhvis' and administrators, named Pranpriya and Priyatattva, were arrested today morning, said Deputy Superintendent of Police KT Kamaria.

"On the basis of the complaint filed by Janardhan Sharma at Vivekananda Nagar Police Station, we investigated and found two boys, who were kidnapped and kept forcefully in a house in Pushpak Society. So, we arrested Pranpriya and Priyatattva, two administrators at the ashram of Nithyananda," Kamaria told ANI here.

"As proof, we also got the luggage of the two boys in the house where they were kept for 10 days. Now, we are trying to find the daughters of Janardhan Sharma," he added.

Meanwhile, while addressing the media here, Sharma, the father of two missing girls, appreciated and thanked the work of Gujarat Police and the support of the state government. (ANI)

