Ahmedabad: 3 killed, 1 injured in water tank collapse

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Three persons were killed and one sustained injuries when a 25-year-old water tank collapsed in the Bopal area here on Monday.

The tank was in a dilapidated condition and people in the area had complained to the municipal corporation about it, District Collector Vikrant Pandey told ANI.

"Three people died and one sustained injuries in the incident," he said.

Pandey said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani called him from Russia where he is on a visit and asked him to take necessary action in the matter.

"What action was taken by the corporation is a matter of enquiry. We have set up an enquiry which will submit its findings in a few days," he added. (ANI)

