Ahmedabad: Bailable warrant issued against Surjewala in ADCB defamation case

ANI | Updated: Oct 11, 2019 17:52 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 11 (ANI): A bailable warrant was issued by Ahmedabad court against Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala on Friday in connection with a criminal defamation suit filed against him by Ahmedabad District Cooperative Bank (ADCB) and its chairman Ajay Patel.
The court issued the bailable warrant against Surjewala as he neither responded to the summons nor he appeared in the court this morning even after an undertaking was signed by him to appear in the case.
Last year in August, the defamation case was also filed against former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and Surjewala for their remark that ADCB had exchanged Rs 745.58 crore in just five days during demonetisation in 2016.
The Congress spokesperson had stated that an RTI reply had revealed BJP-linked banks receiving huge amounts of money, days after the implementation of the demonetisation drive.
"The bank, which is chaired by Ajay Patel, a close associate of Shah, received 745.58 crore from November 10 to November 14," he had said. (ANI)

