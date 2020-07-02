Ahmedabad-based firm enters into pact with DRDO to manufacture UV disinfection towers

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 2 (ANI): An Ahmedabad-based Company on Thursday entered into an agreement with Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) for manufacturing ultra violet (UV) disinfection towers rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas.

Motivation Engineers and Infrastructure Private Limited has entered into a technology transfer agreement to manufacture towers.

Company's Managing Director Sunil Shah said: "We are hoping to launch the device in the market in the next 10 days."

The tower is a UV based area sanitiser, which is designed and developed by Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), a Delhi-based premier laboratory of DRDO.

"The tower, which will hit the markets in the next 10 days, can be managed through a mobile application. Though UV rays emitted by the tower could harm humans, the tower with motion sensors switches off on accidental opening of the room or human intervention when the tower is being operated by someone outside the room through remote. It can be operated remotely through phone or computer using Wi-Fi," he said. (ANI)

