Ahmedabad civic body asks slum dwellers to vacate ahead of Trump's visit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 18 (ANI): Ahead of US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump's visit to Ahemdabad, the municipal corporation has asked the city's slum dwellers to vacate their shanties.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on Tuesday served an eviction notice on the slum-dwellers in Motera area.

The families have been given seven days' time to vacate the area.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation is also building a wall in front of a slum along the road connecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.

However, city mayor Bijal Patel denied having knowledge in this regard.

"I have not seen it. I do not know anything about it," Patel told reporters here.

President Trump is scheduled to visit Ahmedabad and New Delhi on February 24 and 25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump will hold a roadshow in Ahmedabad. (ANI)