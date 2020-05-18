Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): A man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital last week, was found dead at a bus stand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident.
The body of the 67-year-old man was found at the Danilimda BRTS bus stand on Friday. He was admitted to a hospital on May 10 and was sent for home isolation on May 14.
State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident, according to a statement from the Gujarat CMO.
Former Health Secretary JP Gupta has been entrusted to investigate the matter. (ANI)
Ahmedabad COVID-19 patient's body found at bus stand; CM orders probe
ANI | Updated: May 18, 2020 12:40 IST
