Ahmedabad COVID-19 patient's body found at bus stand; CM orders probe

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 18 (ANI): A man, who had tested positive for COVID-19 and was admitted to a hospital last week, was found dead at a bus stand in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The body of the 67-year-old man was found at the Danilimda BRTS bus stand on Friday. He was admitted to a hospital on May 10 and was sent for home isolation on May 14.

State Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered an inquiry into the incident, according to a statement from the Gujarat CMO.

Former Health Secretary JP Gupta has been entrusted to investigate the matter. (ANI)

