Ahmedabad decked up with hoardings to welcome President Trump

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India] Feb 22 (ANI): Ahmedabad is gearing up to welcome United States President Donald Trump on February 24 with scores of banners and hoardings inscribed with greetings to the visiting dignitaries put up along the route.

Security has been tightened in the city.

Trump will also visit Motera Stadium, also known as Sardar Patel Stadium, where he would address a large gathering.

Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar stated that security personnel will also be deployed along the roads from where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump will pass on February 24. (ANI)