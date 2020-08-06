Ahmedabad fire: Trustee, ward boy of Shrey Hospital detained

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Two persons were detained in a fire incident at Ahmedabad's Shrey Hospital that killed eight people on Thursday, informed the police.

L B Zala, ACP (B-Division) said that the hospital's trustee Bharat Mahant and a ward boy were detained by the Navrangpura police.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajendra Asari, JCP, Sector 1, Ahmedabad, said that a trustee of the hospital was being interrogated.

"8 people have died in the fire incident. Other patients have been shifted to a safer place. We are taking the help of fire and forensic experts in the investigation. A trustee of the hospital is being interrogated. A thorough investigation will be conducted," said Asari.

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had ordered a probe in the incident. "CM Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe in the incident of fire at Shrey Hospital in Ahmedabad. Sangeeta Singh, Additional Chief Secretary (Home Department) will be leading the probe. The CM has ordered for a report within 3 days," said the CMO.

A fire broke out at the Shrey Hospital of Ahmedabad reportedly due to a short circuit in the ICU on the fourth floor of the hospital.

In the incident, eight people lost their lives, including five men and three women. One paramedic also received burn injuries. An inquiry into the matter is underway. (ANI)

