Ahmedabad-Kevadia seaplane service temporarily suspended for maintenance

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 29 (ANI): The seaplane service from the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad to the Statue of Unity in Kevadia of Gujarat was suspended for around three weeks for maintenance, its operator SpiceJet said on Sunday.

The service was suspended less than a month after it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31 to mark the birth anniversary of India's first Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

In a statement, SpiceJet said that the operation has been temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance for which it was taken to a facility in Maldives as such a facility is still under construction in Ahmedabad.



"Seaplane operation has been temporarily suspended due to mandatory aircraft maintenance. Since the maintenance facility (dry and wet dock) is still under construction at Ahmedabad, the aircraft had to be sent to our lessor's facility at Maldives," it said.

The operation will resume on December 15, 2020 once the aircraft is back, SpiceJet said.

"The maintenance facility at Ahmedabad should be ready soon which would ensure that future maintenance is done here itself. As the maintenance was pre-planned, we didn't take any bookings beyond November 27," it said.

Prime Minister Modi had launched the service from Kevadiya and boarded it on its maiden flight to Ahmedabad. (ANI)

