Ahmedabad Mayor flags off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 15 (ANI): Ahmedabad Mayor Bijal Patel on Friday flagged off 40 vans for COVID-19 screening of people in densely populated areas in the city.

Speaking to ANI, Patel said, "Seeing the current situation of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, government has given us 40 vans for screening which have been flagged off today. These vans would also be available in the slum areas and people will be tested. If required they will then be sent to the nearest urban centre."

"Today, Ahmedabad Municipal Coporation has taken an essential step by flagging off these vans," she added.

There are 4,198 active cases of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, according to the state health department. (ANI)

