Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner quarantines self after contact with COVID-19 positive person

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 5 (ANI): Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Vijay Nehra on Tuesday decided to get home quarantined for 14 days after coming into contact with a coronavirus positive person.

In the absence of Nehra, Gujarat Maritime Board Vice Chairman and CEO Mukesh Kumar will take over the charge, Gujarat CMO said in a statement.

"Now, for two weeks Mukesh Kumar the Vice Chairman and CEO of Gujarat Maritime Board will be the in- charge Municipal Commissioner of AMC while from now Additional Chief Secretary of Forest and Environment department Rajeev Kumar Gupta will be monitoring and supervising the situation of Ahmedabad City," it stated.

According to official data, there are 5,804 COVID-19 cases in Gujarat so far including, 1,195 discharged and 319 deaths. (ANI)

