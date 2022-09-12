Ahmedabad police refute AAP allegation of raid in its office

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], September 12 (ANI): Amid AAP allegations that a raid had been carried out at its office in Gujarat, Ahmedabad Police on Monday refuted them and said no such action has been carried out by the city police.

"The news that the Aam Aadmi Party office has been raided by the police has come to light through social media. No such raids have been carried out by the city police," Ahmedabad Police said.



AAP had alleged on Sunday that BJP was scared of its "growing popularity" in poll-bound Gujarat and " was getting its office raided".

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also alleged in a tweet that BJP has got perturbed by "the huge support" received by AAP. "After Delhi, raids are being carried out in Gujarat. Nothing was found in Delhi, nothing in Gujarat. We are honest and patriotic people," he said.

He responded to a tweet by party leader Isudan Gadhvi which alleged that "police conducted a raid" on the party's Ahmedabad office soon after Kejriwal reached the city. (ANI)

