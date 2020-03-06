Ahmedabad school's unique response to coronavirus scare

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Amid coronavirus scare, a school in Ahmedabad has amped up its prevention efforts by providing hand sanitizers to children to clean their hands.

Teachers while welcoming students at a board exam center were seen with bottles of hand sanitizers.

"As you know coronavirus is spreading, we have brought hand sanitizers with us so that children are can write the exams with clean hands and are protected from any sort of infection," said a teacher, Shibangi Sabam.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, tested positive. (ANI)

