Ahmedabad: Security heightened outside Motera Stadium ahead of US President's visit

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Feb 21 (ANI): Security has been tightened across Ahmedabad ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit.

Speaking about the arrangements for the high-profile visit, Ahmedabad Crime Branch Special Commissioner of Police Ajay Tomar stated that security personnel will also be deployed along the roads from where the convoy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Trump will pass on February 24.

"A lot of people are expected to line the roads to welcome President Donald Trump here. Security has been tightened not only in the stadium but also along the entire route from where the convoy of President Trump and Narendra Modi is scheduled to pass," he said while speaking to media in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, speaking about the preparations for the Namaste Trump event scheduled for February 24, Dhanraj Nathwani, Vice President of the Gujarat Cricket Association, said several prominent Gujarati singers and Bollywood singers will be performing at the venue.

"Prominent Gujarati singers like Parthiv Gohil, Purushottam Upadhyay, Kirtidan Gadhvi, Kinjal Dave, Sairam Dave & Bollywood singer Kailash Kher will perform at Namaste Trump at Motera Stadium event on February 24," Nathwani said.

On February 24, President Trump will address the Namaste Trump event jointly with Prime Minister Modi at the newly built Motera Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This will be President Trump's first visit to India. (ANI)