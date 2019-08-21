A traffic cop with a child at one of the education centres in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
A traffic cop with a child at one of the education centres in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

Ahmedabad: Traffic cops run education centres for children living on footpath

ANI | Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:57 IST

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): In a unique initiative, Ahmedabad Traffic Police has been imparting free education to around 200 children living on city footpaths and doing odd jobs for livelihood.
The traffic cops started an initiative 'Police Pathshala' about one and a half years ago with an aim to bring change in the children's lives.
It presently operates three centers in Pakwan area traffic chowki, Danilimda traffic police chowki and Kankaria police chowki in the city and is planning to start more such centres, a police official said.
The children are not only being given free education but the department also provide them with commutation facilities for coming to these centres.
"Cycle rickshaws are deployed to pick up children from their places and bring them to the centres. The children are also given lunch during the study hours," the traffic cop said.
Talking to ANI here, Traffic DCP Ankit Patel said that the basic idea behind the initiative was to educate the children in order to enable them to live a good life.
"We wanted to bring change in the lives of these kids. Kids living on footpaths often get involved in criminal activities so we thought to educate them for a better life," he said.
The police officer also said that the children will be enrolled in regular schools once they are imparted basic knowledge at these centers. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:27 IST

Bihar: Two SIT officers shot dead by criminals in Saran district

Saran (Bihar) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Two police officials were killed and one sustained severe injuries after unidentified miscreants opened fire on a Special Investigation Team (SIT) in Saran district on Tuesday morning.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 12:05 IST

Hyderabad: Man held for killing second wife

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his wife with an axe, police said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:50 IST

PM Modi condoles death of former MP CM Babulal Gaur

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the demise of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Babulal Gaur on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:42 IST

UP: 3 Ambedkar statues vandalised in Azamgarh

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Three statues of Dr Bhim Rao Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, were vandalised by some miscreants at three places in Azamgarh's Deogaon area.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 11:37 IST

No immediate relief to Chidambaram, matter referred to CJI Gogoi

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram was unable to get immediate relief from the Supreme Court on Wednesday as his plea seeking pre-arrest bail was referred to Chief Justice of India Ranja

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:39 IST

MP govt asks school to take back expelled girls after they write...

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh government has asked a private school to re-admit the two girls who had claimed that the institution had allegedly expelled them because of them hailing from Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:16 IST

INX Media case: Priyanka cries foul, CBI team visits...

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday cried foul over ongoing probe against former Union Minister P Chidambaram in INX Media case as a Central Bureau of Investigati

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:12 IST

Punjab: 20 villages flooded in Jalandhar's Lohian Khas

Jalandhar (Punjab) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Around 20 villages were flooded in Lohian Khas following damage to a nearby dam due to incessant rains and overflow of a water channel in the region, district administration informed on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 10:05 IST

Telangana: Krishna Sagar Rao supports renaming of Nizamabad as Indur

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): BJP general secretary Krishna Sagar Rao on Wednesday endorsed the demand of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Dharmapuri Arvind to change the name of Nizamabad district to Indur.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:41 IST

Manju Warrier, film crew stay put in Himachal village 'at own risk'

Lahaul Spiti (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): Malayalam superstar Manju Warrier along with her 35 member team is still staying in a remote village in flood-hit Himachal Pradesh and waiting for a damaged access road to be repaired, a member of her team said on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 09:38 IST

J-K: SPO killed, terrorist neutralised in Baramulla encounter

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 21 (ANI): A Special Police Officer (SPO) was killed and a terrorist was neutralised in the wee hours of Wednesday during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Kakarhuma area of Baramulla district.

Read More

Updated: Aug 21, 2019 08:56 IST

IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for Rajasthan, UP

New Delhi [India], Aug 21 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that isolated places over East Rajasthan, East Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh are likely to receive heavy rainfall in next 24-hours.

Read More
iocl