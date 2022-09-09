Ahom general's 400th birth anniversary celebrations to be held in Delhi; PM Modi to attend event

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI): The Government of Assam is planning to hold the concluding function of the 400th birth anniversary of Ahom General Lachit Barphukan in the national capital.

A two-day event will be held at Vigyan Bhawan to showcase the life of one of the great warriors of eastern India who defeated the formidable Mughals in the great Battle of Saraighat, the Assam government said.

The Government aims to bring to the national limelight the great warrior hitherto not known in other parts of the country, added the Assam government.



To make the programme a resounding success in the national capital on November 23 and 24, a series of programmes have been lined up to project the great Ahom General in proper perspectives.

At the direction of Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister for Information and Public Relations, Printing and Stationary, etc, Pijush Hazarika arrived in Delhi on Friday to hold preliminary discussion with organisations and groups of Delhi and NCR and media persons of Assam, based in Delhi, for the concluding function of 400th birth anniversary celebrations of the Ahom General.

Pijush Hazarika said a committee headed by the Chief Minister would be formed shortly to organise the event in a smooth manner. He disclosed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah would attend the two-day event.

"The chief minister is taking special interest in glorifying the illustrious life of Veer Lachit Barphukan on the international stage and giving the great warrior the right place in the annals of history," said Hazarika

Former President of India, Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the year-long celebrations of Lachit Barphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati on February 25 this year. (ANI)

