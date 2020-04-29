AI-based online exam to help IIT, NEET aspirants in preparation

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): A learning solution provider in Hyderabad has introduced an AI-based online examination to help students aspiring for IIT/JEE, NEET and NTSE with their preparations during the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

According to LearningTree, the learning solution provider, the online tests provide a simulated environment for the exam aspirants to attempt and take tests, which are created by experts and evaluate the learners on their subject knowledge and preparedness.

Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce and Information Technology (IT), Government of Telangana launched the program here today.

LearningTree said that the exhaustive reports based on augmented intelligence and machine learning technologies provide information and analysis on multiple other parameters such as speed, pacing, stamina, timing, and detailed topic by topic performance.

"LearningTree is a NextGen platform that provides students holistic learning experience. LearningTree seamlessly combines adaptive learning with immersive learning technology to deliver a better engagement experience to students," LearningTree NextGen CEO Sasi Kanth Vallepalli said in a press release.

"The mock tests are structured to cover the entire competitive exam syllabus and give students an in-depth understanding of conceptual preparedness and time management," he added.

"As the coronavirus pandemic has brought various sectors to a grinding halt, students preparing for various examinations are facing immense trouble. To ease the anxiety, the LearningTree provides a one-stop-solutions to address the problems of preparation, practice, and evaluation for the examination," the press release said.

Vallepalli said that LearningTree is equipped to provide online proctored at-home exam solutions to any university/institution desiring to use our platform to conduct the exams of its students as routine examinations are not possible due to COVID-19 lockdown. (ANI)

