AI cannot replace lawyers as innovator in near future, says Justice Ravindra Bhat

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Justice Ravindra Bhat of the Supreme Court on Tuesday said that the role of a lawyer as an innovator cannot be captured by technology such as artificial intelligence (AI).

"Lawyers are not likely to be replaced soon with artificial intelligence," said Justice Bhat, while asserting that modern lawyers should be eager to adopt changes, learn and update skills.

"Technology is not capable of human skills including the ability to make convincing arguments," he said while speaking at an event here to facilitate senior lawyers here.

Changing technology has resulted in the way entities conduct businesses, said Justice Bhat as he listed paperless environment, e-filing, and the introduction of mobile apps.

He said: "Lawyers have an onerous and multi-dimensional task to fulfil. Lawyers have a tripartite agreement with public, court and client," adding that lawyers are expected to have the ability to detect problems, draft, and negotiate.

Justice Bhat also cited Mahatma Gandhi's word on the role of lawyers and said that the duty of lawyers is to provide free legal aid and counselling to those who can not afford it.

After being named as the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sharad Arvind Bobde had advocated the usage of high-end technology including AI in courts.

"Justice delivery system is good. It might require some minor changes including the use of technology like artificial intelligence. It's a good system. You need to use some other things," the 47th CJI had told ANI.

Speaking at the Lawyers of India Day, Justice Indira Banerjee said that best judgement comes with the assistance of lawyers and there should be a joint endeavour to secure the liberty of thought, expression, belief, faith and workshop, equality of status and opportunity and to uphold secular values.

"Time has come that we unitedly strive to uphold the constitutional values, which are summarised in the Preamble," he said.

Lawyers of India Day was organised to commemorate the 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary and 60 years of the Bar Association of India.

The event also coincided with the birth anniversary of India's first President and lawyer Rajendra Prasad.

The Bar Association of India also honoured former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior advocate Ram Jethmalani posthumously for their contribution and being a role model for budding lawyers. (ANI)

