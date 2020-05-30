AIADMK acting like 'autocratic government', says Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar on Friday alleged that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led government in Tamil Nadu is acting like an "autocratic government."

"I demand security cover for myself as I am facing threats. A trust should be formed and all assets should be controlled by it. As AIADMK has lost the case, they are behaving in this manner and acting like an autocratic government. This government should be scrapped and elections should be held. AIADMK will lose if the election is held and DMK will win easily," she said.

Jayakumar said that she welcomed the Madras High Court verdict in which it has asked the Tamil Nadu government to reconsider its decision of converting Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence into a memorial.

"I thank the judges for giving us recognition. I do not want to politicise this. I already said that this government will prosecute us if the positive verdict comes. So I have already approached the governor. Everyone knows that I have filed the case," she said.

"I am not being allowed to enter Poes Garden residence. We are entitled to the judgment. I was born there and I was not allowed to witness the last rites of my aunt that was performed by the AIADMK government. Even I was not allowed to see my aunt in the hospital. Since we have now won in the case, the AIADMK should obey the order," she added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a bench of Justice N Kirubakaran and Justice Abdul Quddhose of Madras High Court suggested that the Jayalalithaa's residence be converted into official residence-cum-office of the chief minister of the state.

The court also said that Jayalalithaa's niece and nephew, J Deepa and J Deepak, have been declared as her class-II legal heirs and are entitled to inherit her estate.

"This court would suggest to the state government to consider making the above property as 'Official Residence-cum-office of the chief minister of the state' instead of converting the property as a 'memorial' as desired by the government," the order said. (ANI)

