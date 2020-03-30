Puducherry [India], Mar 30 (ANI): AIADMK and BJP MLAs created ruckus in the Legislative Assembly on Monday alleging that the Congress government had refused to allow rescue and relief work related to coronavirus outbreak.
The opposition MLAs staged a walk-out and sat on protest inside the House against the government.
The country is under a 21-day lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. (ANI)
AIADMK, BJP MLAs walk-out of Puducherry Assembly alleging lack of COVID-19 relief work
ANI | Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:13 IST
