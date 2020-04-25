AIADMK cadre distribute free ration to over 50 sanitary workers in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 (ANI): More than 50 sanitary workers who work in various disinfection processes in Chennai were given free ration by AIADMK cadres on Saturday.

AIADMK organisational secretary Aadhi Rajaram distributed the grocery items to the sanitary workers in Chennai's Kodambakkam as a token of honour and encouragement.

According to information available on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as of 1:30 PM on Saturday, 1755 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from the State with 866 cured/migrated/discharged and 22 deaths.

India's total number of Coronavirus positive cases have risen to 24,506 including 18,668 active cases, 5063 cured/discharged/migrated and 775 deaths, according to Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday. (ANI)

