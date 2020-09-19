AIADMK executive meeting to be held on September 28

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 19 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) executive meeting will be held on September 28 in Chennai.



The meeting will be chaired by AIADMK presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan. The invitation will be sent to individuals for participation.

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday attended a high-level meeting in Chennai amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting was convened by the Deputy Chief Minister to review the political development in the state. It was attended by the top leaders of AIADMK. (ANI)

