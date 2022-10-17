AIADMK fued: OPS sits on Dy Oppn Leader's chair; EPS stays away from TN Assembly Session

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 17 (ANI): All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader O Pannerselvam (OPS) on Monday lashed out at the rival faction leader Edappadi Palalniswai (EPS) for not attending assembly session that began on Monday.

The former Chief Minister OPS was seen participating in the proceedings of the House seated in the chair for AIADMK deputy floor leader.

EPS was absent in the assembly session. As per sources, he "boycotted" the Assembly session because rival faction leader OPP was made to sit as the Assembly Deputy Opposition Leader Chair, the sources said.

Addressing mediapersons after the session, OPS said, "We are attending the assembly session today as AIADMK MLAs. You should ask the EPS faction why they did not attend the assembly session."

On being asked about the existing feud in the party, OPS said that it is a dangerous situation that the bylaws of the party are being changed.



"MGR created this party for the cadres and subsequently Amma lead the party. She executed a lot of social welfare schemes. She protected the bylaws created by MGR. Even after 100 years, the bylaws will be protected no matter what," he said.

"People of Tamil Nadu are supporting us. MGR said that the cadres are the roots of the party. It is a dangerous situation that the party bylaws are being changed. This will cause pain to the soul of MGR," he further said.

Earlier today, the Tamil Nadu Assembly passed a condolence resolution for the death of UK Queen Elizabeth, the former MLAs and prominent politicians who passed away recently.

The assembly was postponed by Assembly Speaker M Appavu, after the condolence resolution was passed.

Earlier on July 11, in the General Council meeting convened, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer.

The August 17 judgement by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran had nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11. EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High Court which ruled in favour of EPS.

Both factions of the AIADMK have urged the Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker M Appavu to identify them as real AIADMK. The matter is pending in the Supreme Court. (ANI)

