AIADMK general council to meet on July 11: OPS supporters stage walkout after all 23 resolutions rejected

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 23 (ANI): All 23 resolutions were rejected at the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meeting held on Thursday.

AIADMK Presidium Chairman Tamil Magan Hussain announced that it has been decided to hold next General Council Meeting of AIADMK on July 11, 2022 at 9.15 am.

After the resolutions were rejected supporters of O Panneerselvam, who wanted to have the dual leadership format in the party to continue, staged a walkout from the meeting.

"All members rejected all the 23 resolutions and the only demand of General committee members is on single leadership. When the next General Committee meeting is convened, all these along with resolutions for single leadership will be adopted," said AIADMK Deputy Coordinator KP Munusamy.

He further said that when the next General Council Meeting happens, all the 23 resolutions and a single leadership resolution will be passed.

AIADMK's General Council meeting took place at Shrivaaru Venkatachalapathy Palace in Chennai's Vanagaram.

Former Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and other leaders of the party were present at the meeting.

After the demise of Jayalalithaa in 2016, the party has been following a dual-leadership formula with EPS as co-coordinator and OPS as coordinator.

Palaniswami is all for single leadership in the party and his camp is keen on passing a resolution in this regard in June 23 meeting while Panneersevelam claims that the general body cannot pass the resolution without his signature as per party by-law.

Voices grew louder for single leadership in the party since the district secretary meeting on June 14. Both camps have held several rounds of talks to resolve the issue but remained unsuccessful. OPS also wrote a letter to EPS demanding postponement of the general body meeting citing a "confused situation" in the party which the AIADMK co-coordinator rejected.

In comparison to OPS, EPS enjoys the support of a large number of party MLAs and district secretaries.

Amid all this drama, OPS' long-time loyalists have also joined the EPS camp. On Tuesday, Thiruvallur District Secretary Alexander and Puducherry State Secretary Anbalagan extended their support to EPS.

Last week, amid controversy over the issue of single leadership in AIADMK between OPS and EPS, the former held an "individual meeting" with his supporters and district secretaries at the party office here. (ANI)